TOLEDO, Ohio — Medical experts are advising families to get the flu shot early this year, and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department can help with that with walk-in clinics.

The health department says seasonal flu activity typically occurs between October and May, and walk-in flu clinics will be offered starting Oct. 5 throughout the season.

All insurances may be billed, including Medicare Part B and Ohio Medicaid.

If you don't have insurance, the cost for the seasonal flue vaccine is $30.00 payable by cash, check or credit card.

The CDC recommends everyone who is six months of age and older and able to get vaccinated to do so each year.

Head over to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department website for a full list of walk-in flu clinic dates.