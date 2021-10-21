Toledo-Lucas County Health Department releases tips for safe trick-or-treating

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department released guidelines Thursday for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween.
The following tips are recommended if celebrating with people outside your home:
- Select events and attractions held outdoors and allow attendees to stay in their cars of socially distance.
- Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl or common container.
- Wear a face mask indoors and stay six feet away from people not in your household.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Sanitize hands frequently.
- Limit the number of houses you visit and ask children to stay as far away from others as possible.
- Only allow children to eat factory-wrapped treats.
- Avoid treats made by strangers.