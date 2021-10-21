x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department releases tips for safe trick-or-treating

Select events and attractions held outdoors and allow attendees to stay in their cars of socially distance.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department released guidelines Thursday for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The following tips are recommended if celebrating with people outside your home:

  • Select events and attractions held outdoors and allow attendees to stay in their cars of socially distance.
  • Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl or common container.
  • Wear a face mask indoors and stay six feet away from people not in your household.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Sanitize hands frequently.
  • Limit the number of houses you visit and ask children to stay as far away from others as possible.
  • Only allow children to eat factory-wrapped treats.
  • Avoid treats made by strangers.

Related Articles

In Other News

Defendant pleads guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death case