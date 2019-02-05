TOLEDO, Ohio — Measles cases in the United States has surpassed 700, the highest number seen in 25 years.

Although there have been no outbreaks thus far in Ohio, our neighboring states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania have all seen measles activity.

In light of this, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is urging you to protect your family by getting vaccinated, especially since measles are highly contagious.

"The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization," says Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

The CDC recommends all children get two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months and the second dose at four through six years of age.

The health department says one dose of measles vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles if exposed to the virus, and two doses are about 97% effective.

The department says adults should have at least one dose of MMR vaccine.

Certain groups of people need two doses of MMR, including:

College students

Health care workers

International travelers

Persons at high risk for measles complications

It is especially important to make sure you are properly vaccinated before doing on a trip.

The health department says you should:

Ensure you and your family are fully vaccinated for measles at least 4-6 weeks before travel begins.

Review your shot record to ensure you are up-to-date on all routine vaccinations before traveling to any destination. Some vaccines may also be required for travel. Ask your doctor if anyone in your family needs vaccines.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

The health department says adults born in the US before 1957 are considered immune to measles from past exposures, but in situations where measles exposure is likely, they may benefit from an additional dose of the vaccine.

As stated above, measles are very contagious. The health department says a typical case of the measles starts with mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a sore throat.

Then three to five days after the start of these symptoms, a red or reddish-brown rash appears, usually starting on the face at the hairline and spreading to the whole body.

The health department says when the rash appears, a person's fever may spike to more than 104­°.

People infected with the measles can spread the disease to others from four days before through four days after the rash appears, according to the health department

Anyone who is unsure of their vaccination status or if they suspect they have measles should contact their doctor.