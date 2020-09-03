TOLEDO, Ohio — Local health commissioners are asking us to limit hand shaking and hugging.

However it's important to mention, there are still no confirmed cases in the Toledo area.

Lucas County Health Commissioners said the meeting was not to scare people,. especially because of how much the coronavirus has been talked about in the last couple of weeks.

The meeting was held to remind the community that now is the time to be prepared because Ohio is surrounded by states that have positive cases confirmed.

"I think it's just a matter of time before we see our first case. So again, I'd like to stress a couple things. Be prepared, don't be scared. We've been talking about this for a while relative to what you need as a individual," said Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski.

Zgodzinski wants us to start thinking about what we need to do for if and when a positive test comes to our area.

He said the less disease in our community, the better off we are.

The quote he used during the meeting was "stay vigilant, stay informed, and stay healthy."

Right now, Zgodzinski said he's not shaking hands with people and recommends we do the same.

The Health Department has started testing more in our area, but as of right now, nothing has changed with plans of what they are doing in the community.

The commissioner said they will continue to have conversations with all groups that could be at risk.

So far, tests have shown that the virus is hitting the older population harder than younger adults.

"I think if we're looking at those individuals who are really at risk here. Those immunocompromised, those elderly individuals, lets make sure that we help them out. Again, the less they are out at the time of a coronavirus issue is around us, the better off they are," said Zgodzinski.

