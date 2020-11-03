TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is teaming up with Toledo City Council to stay at the forefront of the Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, City leaders met with Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski to discuss an array of topics to be prepared and avoid panic.

However there here are mixed feelings in the City of Toledo when COVID-19 comes to mind.

"It's a little scary. I don't know if I've gone full blown where I'm ready to lock myself in my house, but I guess if it comes to that, I guess I'll have to," said Rossford resident Bill Shrewsbery.

"It's kinda scary, it really is but I think we'll be alright," said Toledo resident Jonathan Schnell.

The city however said it is doing everything in it's power to keep you healthy.

"We are prepared for COVID-19 coronavirus. The most important thing is to not panic but also realize we are prepared. We have been working every day with the Health department, our medical providers in the city, police and fire. So we are in a good position to respond should we have a positive test," said Ignazio Messina, the communications director for the City of Toledo.

The discussion between the health department and city council included questioning the cancellations of mass gatherings.

"The more we can short circuit disease, the better off we are. This virus goes from person to person to person to person and if we can stop that transmission we can stop the virus from moving along in the population or at least limit it's ability to," said Eric Zgodzinski, the health commissioner for the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Right now, the city said it isn't canceling anything on its end, but leaders wouldn't be surprised if that changed in the near future.

The city is taking action by deciding not to shut off any water for the time being.

"Until this threat or problem diminishes and I think the reason for that is we're telling people one of the most important things is to wash your hands and obviously you can't do that if the water in your home has been shut off," said Messina.

It's a plan which involves everyone making informed decisions to stop the spread of any virus.

"We're gonna have to change the way we do business, the way we run our lives. The way that we do things, they're not gonna be normal for the near future until you know Coronavirus you know passes our community," said Zgodzinski.

"I like the idea of having a plan in place. Like I've said, I've never been the type, I don't want to say it's mass hysteria right now but it's important that at least that we know what's going on in our surroundings," added Shrewsbery.

The city plans to have another news conference on Thursday morning.

WTOL 11 be at that meeting and bring you the latest updates.

