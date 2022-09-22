Health department begins walk-in flu shot clinics Monday

The annual clinics at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department are open to the public at several locations during the flu season.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Flu cases have been lower in the past couple of seasons, but Toledo-Lucas County's Health Department Commissioner, Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, said his team is still fighting the flu.

The TLCHD is once again beginning its annual walk-in flu shot clinics, open to the public next week, to prepare for the flu season, which typically runs from October to May.

"We always have these, come October through early next year we see the flu season, so we want to make sure that people have the ability to be protected," Zgodzinski said.

The CDC recommends everyone over six months old and eligible to be vaccinated should get the flu shot each year. Zgodzinski said it is important to get it now while people become more vulnerable.

"There is some waning of that vaccine, but we don't quite know when the flu is going to stop and/or end," he said.

Zgodzinski said flu symptoms include achiness, high fevers and headaches. He said those are also signs and symptoms of other illnesses too, so it's important to stay on top of personal health.

"Protect yourself by keeping yourself healthy, making sure you are working out, making sure you are eating right, getting plenty of sleep," Zgodzinski said. "Destressing is important even during this time."

He said the CDC has stated flu shots can be received at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

They are open to everyone, regardless of insurance, but they may be billed, including Medicare Part B and Ohio Medicaid. TLCHD offers the high-dose flu vaccine available for those 65 and older.

Dates, times and locations are below: