Lucas County health commissioner issues recommendations following influx in student parties

Eric Zgodzinski says parents should be talking to their kids about precautions they need to take amid the pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County health officials are responding to recent student parties, saying they're happening quite often. The health commissioner is now calling on parents to set an example and talk to their kids.

"Here's the concern, is that we might think as when we're younger that we're invincible but we're really not," Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said.

Zgodzinski said it's the typical mindset of the younger generation when they think about the coronavirus pandemic.

The health commissioner said he was made aware of the recent large parties over the weekend where students were not taking COVID-19 precautions.

St. Ursula Academy and St. John's Jesuit, therefore, took the approach to notify parents by sending them a letter.

"We know that there are gonna be kids that come down with COVID. And you know, make it through no issues what so ever. May not even know they have it. But there's gonna be those individuals that can't make it through. And they may have underlying conditions that they may not know about," Zgodzinski said.

The health commissioner is now applauding the school for cancelling athletic practices and workouts for those who attended the parties.

Additonally, he said he's in agreement that those students should not to return to school for at least 10 days.

"Here's the issue, is if you're a school and you allow the COVID to come into your school system, what you're gonna have is that the various disease just kinda start to run rampant because, don't forget there's not only symptomatic individuals, but asymptomatic," Zgodzinski said.

As a father himself, Zgodzinski is urging you, as a parent, to talk to your kids while also setting the right example. This means not hosting parties or allowing them to be a part of that scene.

"Don't forget, I mean you host one of these parties, if you get someone sick or worse, I mean that, that's a concern. I would not want that on my conscious," Zgodzinski said.

The health commissioner said students who were at the parties should come forward and let school officials know.