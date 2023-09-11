Guns for gas gift cards: Lucas County gun buyback program returns Saturday

The community event will accept functional firearms in exchange for gas gift cards at the Zablocki Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., no questions asked.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A community initiative is returning for another year to provide a responsible way to dispose of guns and keep Lucas County safer, no questions asked.

The gun buyback event also offers an incentive for owners in the form of gas gift cards ranging from $50 to $200 based on the type of firearm surrendered. The gas gift cards are eligible to be used at any local BP and S&G gas station.

Identification is not required and no questions will be asked. Gift cards will be given in the amounts of $50 per shotgun, $100 per rifle, $150 per handgun and $200 per high-velocity semi-automatic (chambered in .223/556/7.62 x 39.)

Firearms must be unloaded and fully functional. Non-functioning guns will not be eligible for payment. Gift card payments are limited and subject to availability. Individual payments may be limited regardless of the number or type of firearms surrendered.

3D-printed guns will not be accepted this year. Ammunition will be accepted at no monetary value.

The gun buyback will take place Saturday at the Chet Zablocki Recreation Center, located at 3015 Lagrange St. in downtown Toledo, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The community gun buyback event is a collaborative effort between Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's office, Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates, Lucas County Commissioner Lisa Sobecki and the Toledo Police Department.

Last year's event collected a total of 148 guns, according to a city of Toledo spokesperson. The effort was considered a success, with $25,000 in funding fully distributed halfway through the four-hour event in 2022.