TOLEDO, Ohio — Here are the latest updates from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department regarding the coronavirus pandemic in our community:

Monday

Testing

Last week, the health department started the public-private partnership for widespread testing in the area.

Commissioners said testing is the key to getting the economy going again, and getting everyone safely back to work.

Since these testing sites began to open up last week, more than 1,300 people have been tested and results have already started to come in.

Currently in Lucas County, there are four drive-thru "self swab" testing sites:

Rite-Aid: 7225 Airport Highway Holland, OH - Get started on the process by CLICKING HERE.

7225 Airport Highway Holland, OH - Get started on the process by CLICKING HERE. Metroparks Hawkins Farmhouse: 5434 West Bancroft Toledo, OH 43615 - To apply, CLICK HERE.

5434 West Bancroft Toledo, OH 43615 - To apply, CLICK HERE. Nexus Healthcare Center: 1415 Jefferson Avenue Toledo, OH 43604 - Call 419-214-5700. Spanish translation will also be available to make an appointment.

1415 Jefferson Avenue Toledo, OH 43604 - Call 419-214-5700. Spanish translation will also be available to make an appointment. Navarre Park Family Care Center: 1020 Varland Ave. Toledo, OH 43605 - Call 419-214-5700. Spanish translation will also be available to make an appointment.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department

These tests are reserved for patients with COVID-19 symptoms and are available by appointment only.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz reiterated how important testing is to reopening businesses. He teased to Gov. Mike DeWine's plan, saying he believes people will be surprised by how little will be reopened initially. He said the reason we need to open things slowly is because there is still not enough testing available.

Testing in Nursing Homes

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said over the last 48 hours, health leaders have worked alongside Quest Diagnostics to figure out how to further expand testing, especially in nursing homes.

Quest Diagnostics Vice President Matthew Hamlin said that his team reached out to 67 long-term care facilities over the weekend and set up accounts across the county, with the first 500 testing kits sent out on Monday. Over the next week, Hamlin expects nearly 5,000 test kits to be sent out to these facilities to utilize.

"This will continue. We'll do this until we have 100% coverage," he said.

The first kits are expected to be delivered Monday afternoon and will continue thereafter.

Hamlin said that results for priority patients can be ready the next day. For non-priority patients, results generally come back within two to three days.

The health department identified locations that faced a higher need for testing kits; those are the facilities who will be receiving them first. Hamlin said his team can pick tests back up multiple times a day if need be.

Zgodzinski said some facilities have already completed mass testing and others may opt out because leaders believe they have a handle on the situation. He said that this is another tool for the nursing homes to use, but it is up to them on how and when to use it.

Sunday

New numbers

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department reported 1,080 confirmed and 42 probable cases of coronavirus, for a total of 1,122 in the county.

So far there have been 65 confirmed and 10 probable COVID-related deaths, making 75 total reported.

