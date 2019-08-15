TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department encourages everyone to purchase and eat fresh fruits and vegetables while they're in season.

That's why the Creating Healthy Communities program at the health department is holding a farmers market outside the health department on Aug. 20.

The Toledo Farmers Market staff will be on hand to assist those using SNAP benefits, WIC farmer's market coupons and Senior Farmer's Market Nutrition Program coupons.

You will also be able to purchase the produce with cash.

Resource tables and vendors present at the farmers market include but are not limited to:

OSU Extension

Getting to 1

WIC/Breastfeeding: Food Demonstrations/Recipies

Buckeye Health

YWCA Child Care Resource and Referral

NHA Mom's and Babies First

You can check out the farmers market from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 6358 N. Erie St.