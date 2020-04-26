TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will resume services at its downtown location on Monday at 8 a.m.

Members of the public will be permitted to enter the building, however, most services will be by appointment only. A health department spokesperson asked the public to use the following numbers to schedule an appointment.

Adult/Travel Immunizations: 419-213-4163

Breastfeeding Support: 419-213-2124

HIV Testing: 419-213-4150

Naloxone Training: 419-213-4168

Northwest Ohio Syringe Services: 419-213-2655

Shots 4 Tots n Teens: 419-508-9610

Reproductive Health & Wellness

Center- Telehealth Only 419-213-2013

TB Testing: 419-213-2659

Women, Infant, and Children(WIC): 419-213-4422

The Vital Statistics (birth/death certificates) Office will allow walk-in services, with one-way traffic flow from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, funeral homes will be permitted by appointment 419-213-4100.

Environmental health fees including well and septic, food programs, and others, can be made online here or mailed to

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department

635 N. Erie Street,

Toledo, OH 43604.

The spokesperson for the department also reminded the public that all those entering the building must have a face covering and practice appropriate social distance.

Additionally, strict adherence to social distancing measures will be enforced, including limiting the number of clients in the building at one time.

If anyone is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, they might be denied entrance to the building and encouraged to seek medical treatment.

RELATED: What is the plan to reopen Ohio? Here's what Gov. Mike DeWine is saying about barbershops, salons, retail, amusement parks and more

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Coronavirus Update | 1,071 total cases, 75 deaths reported

RELATED VIDEO: