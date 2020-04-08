Two mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus in Lucas County

The positive test results came samples collected during the week of July 20 from mosquito surveillance locations in Pearson Park and downtown Toledo.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has confirmed that two mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the county for the first time this year.

The positive test results came from samples collected during the week of July 20 from mosquito surveillance locations in Pearson Park and downtown Toledo.

As of Tuesday, there have been no locally acquired human cases of West Nile Virus or any other mosquito-borne diseases reported in Lucas County in 2020.

The health department says the Toledo Area Sanitary District will be increasing treatment efforts in the surrounding areas of the positive pools over the next several days.

A West Nile Virus risk map can be found here.

The health department says due to COVID-19, very limited number of the mosquitoes collected by TASD have been screened for West Nile Virus so far this year.

In addition the department says the positive testings should serve as a reminder that West Nile Virus is present within the mosquitoes in the area and people should take precautions when they are going to be exposed to mosquitoes.