TOLEDO, Ohio — You don't have to spend your hard-earned dollars with expensive family history kits. Now, you can just use the local library's resources to learn more about your ancestors.

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library created a packed to help community members learn more about their family history with step-by-step prompts and digital resources.

First, the booklet provides a series of questions to ask relatives, such as where they married and what they remember about their own grandparents. Then, you can complete the included pedigree chart that brings your family tree to life. Customers looking for an even deeper family narrative can review genealogy books and research materials at the library.

The holiday season presents a perfect time for loved ones to work on their family tree, said Jill Gregg Clever, manager of the Local History and Genealogy Department.



“With relatives gathering together, it is a great opportunity for people to share stories of their childhoods, remembrances of their parents and grandparents and any family stories that can be passed down to the younger generation,” she said. “This is especially important to do before it is too late and those stories are lost forever.”



Where will your discoveries lead? Check out the Library’s obituary index for more family information. Or look to the Community Photo Album for a glimpse of our distant and not-so-distant past. And you can also reach out to the Local History and Genealogy Department librarians who are always available to assist.

Visit the Library anytime during business hours or call 419.259.5233 to schedule a one-on-one research session.