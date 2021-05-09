Toledo Library Offers Mobile Vaccine Clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio — Libraries are known for the variety of useful materials they have available to their community. Starting Monday, the Toledo Library is adding another resource – a mobile vaccine clinic.
Vaccinations are an important step in controlling this pandemic and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library is partnering with the Toledo Fire Department and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to offer mobile vaccination clinics at two Library locations.
Mott Branch
(M) May 10 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or while vax supplies last)
Kent Branch
(F) May 14 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Kent (or while vax supplies last)
An ambulance will be in the parking lot, with a 10' x 10' pop-up tent, two EMTs and an official from the health department who will be working the station. For more information, you can visit the Lucas County Public Library website here.