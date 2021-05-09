Toledo Library Offers Mobile Vaccine Clinic

Clinics will be open on May 10th at the Mott Branch and May 14th at the Kent Branch

TOLEDO, Ohio — Libraries are known for the variety of useful materials they have available to their community. Starting Monday, the Toledo Library is adding another resource – a mobile vaccine clinic.

Vaccinations are an important step in controlling this pandemic and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library is partnering with the Toledo Fire Department and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to offer mobile vaccination clinics at two Library locations.

Mott Branch

(M) May 10 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or while vax supplies last)

Kent Branch

(F) May 14 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Kent (or while vax supplies last)