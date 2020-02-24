TOLEDO, Ohio — We are less than 300 days away from the 2020 general election on Nov. 3.

While that may seem like a long time away, the election will be here before we know it.

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library wants to help you make sure you're prepared to vote now - even if you're homeless.

They're hosting "Voter Registration Quick-Stops" to help you check your voter registration status and re-register to vote if you need to.

The quick-stops will show you where your polling location is.

You'll also learn about early voting and how that process works.

Early voting starts Oct. 6, a day after the voter registration deadline on Oct. 5.

It's important to remember that you must register to vote at least 30 days before election day, Rebecca Stanwick explained. She's an assistant manager of Fact and Fiction at Main Library downtown.

That's why if you aren't already a registered voter, it's too late for you to vote in the March 17 primaries just weeks away.

Yet those at the library want to stress that almost anyone can register to vote at the library anytime.

Stanwick said homeless people often face the most confusion when it comes to voting.

"Most of the time, [the biggest question] is, 'how do I register if I don't have an address?'" she explained. Many local shelters will allow you to use their addresses so you can register to vote, she said.

"Be informed. Stay on top of the news, stay on top of news articles. Read a lot, be as informed as you can about the policies and the candidates, and how they're going to fulfill their promises because there's a lot of promises being made, but you also have to be able to fulfill them," Stanwick said.

If you have any questions, the library wants to help you answer them. The quick-stops will be every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. until the voter registration deadline.

You can find more information on the Toledo Lucas County Public Library's website.