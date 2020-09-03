TOLEDO, Ohio — Prom season is almost here, and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library is taking the financial headache out of finding a dress that will impress.

The library is back with its popular Once Upon a Formal project. People with the program collect donated formal wear for area teens to select and wear at their school's prom.

Donation Drive

March 9 - April 3

For those of you taking part in spring cleaning, the library is currently accepting donated prom, cocktail and formal dresses, men's formal wear (tuxedos, suits, bow ties, vests, etc.), and formal shoes and accessories at the following locations:

Heatherdowns

Maumee

Oregon

Reynolds Corners

Sylvania

Washington

West Toledo.

Donated clothing, shoes and accessories should be freshly cleaned, intact and less than five years old.

Once Upon a Formal Outfit Selection

April 14 - 17 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | West Toledo Branch

In need of prom dresses, tuxedos, accessories and more? Do you need hair and makeup inspo? Find a gently used outfit at Once Upon a Formal free of charge!

Items are first come, first serve, so its suggested to get there early! One outfit per teenager is allowed. The student must be present.

Volunteers Needed!

The library is looking for volunteers to help with the Once Upon a Formal program. Both teens and adults can volunteer.

Here is a look at what positions are needed:

Dress Sorting Volunteers: March 17, 24, 31, April 7 | 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. | West Toledo

Set-Up Volunteers: (Th) April 9 | noon - 4 p.m. | West Toledo

Program Volunteers: April 14 - 17 | West Toledo

Three volunteers are needed per day. Shifts are 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. or 1 - 4 p.m.

To sign up to volunteer or for more information visit the Toledo Lucas County Public Library website.

