Toledo Library distributing free sets of hats and gloves

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Library is helping those in need stay warm. Eight library locations will be distributing 1,300 hats and glove sets for free.
The library locations that are passing out free hat and gloves sets:
- Birmingham
- Lagrange
- Locke
- Kent
- Main Library
- Mott
- South
- Mobile Services
The sets are limited to one person each, while supplies last. They will be packaged in plastic bags and are one size fits most adults, but children are welcome as well.
This is all possible thanks to a generous donation from the Library Legacy Foundation and Susan Conda. Toledo Library Executive Director, Jason Kucsma said, "We know there is a great need this time of year and we’re glad to be a conduit for this kind of generosity."