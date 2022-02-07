Toledo Library distributing free sets of hats and gloves

Eight library locations will be giving 1,300 hats and glove sets to those in need while supplies last.

The library locations that are passing out free hat and gloves sets:

Birmingham

Lagrange

Locke

Kent

Main Library

Mott

South

Mobile Services

The sets are limited to one person each, while supplies last. They will be packaged in plastic bags and are one size fits most adults, but children are welcome as well.