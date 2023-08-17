Toledo library hosts Family Pride Night for inclusion, representation in community

On the Toledo Public Library's Main Branch side lawn Wednesday was an event aimed at inclusion and representation. This was the library's first Family Pride Night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Out on the Toledo Public Library's Main Branch side lawn Wednesday was an event aimed at inclusion and representation: Family Pride Night.

Library staff say the inaugural event was a success and will encourage them to host more events like it. The lawn was filled with games, local food vendors, arts and crafts, and of course, books.

The event offered a safe space where LGBTQ+ families could enjoy themselves and have fun. Through making bubbles, a creative type of land fishing and story time, families like Josie Schreiber and her two daughters, Zolie and Holly Macioek, had a lot of comfortable and safe fun.

"I love it. Finding safe environments is huge, for me specifically. I love it," Schreiber said.

She said events like Family Pride Night are much needed

"It's important to teach kids to love instead of hate," Schreiber said. "Especially with everything that's been happening. Even here with Love Fest a couple of weeks ago."

She is referencing when a group of Neo-Nazis wearing masks, carrying Tiki torches and a swastika flag harrassed attendees at an event in July meant to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community. Some of them were even carrying guns and wearing tactical gear, all while shouting messages of hate.

Parents like Sheena Barnes, a mother of three, said no one really should be wasting time feeling annoyed, saddened or intimidated by hate.

"Because of what my ancestors went through, what our ancestors went through, for rights for people of color, women, LGBTQ, we can't get tired," Barnes said. "We owe it to them to keep fighting, because they kept fighting for where we are today."

The library's Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Erin Baker, said she was happy, not only for the general attendance at Family Pride Night, but for the community partners as well. She said everyone has a job to do in the fight for awareness and inclusivity.

"The Toledo Museum of Art, The Metroparks, Imagination Station, Swanky Scoops," Baker said. "Ultimately it's all about representation right? So, what we want to do is make sure people are able to see themselves in our programs, in our books. I mean, inherently, if we're not having one piece of something that's offensive on our shelves, we're not really doing our job. Right? "