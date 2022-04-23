Art display opens dialogue on hate speech and what it means to feel safe or unsafe in the US

"We were all hungry for the opportunity to talk about serious issues, in this case safety and unsafety," said Ashley Pryor, who is an Associate Professor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Art often imitates life, and that's exactly what's happening in an exhibit going on display in May.

It focuses on safety and what makes people feel comfortable, or even unsafe.

It's called The Holding Project and Barbara Miner, a mother, is one of the artists involved.

"Both my daughters come from China and the oldest daughter lives in New York City currently and would tell me about instances that she experienced on the street. Hate speech," Barbara Miner, a professor in the Department of Art at the University of Toledo, said.

She's witnessed first-hand violence again Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Dealing with that harsh reality inspired her and her colleagues to create The Holding Project.

They took their idea to the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

In October, they asked people to write down what made them feel safe or unsafe.

"For people to explore not just what it means for people of Asian backgrounds in the United States to feel safe. But what does it mean for all of us to feel safe," said Megan Myers, the Teen Librarian at the Toledo Library.

Answers came in from people of all backgrounds and ages.

There were pictures, words and feelings.

"For the what makes you feel safe, overwhelmingly the biggest response was emotions. So things like love and peace," said Lee Fernside who is an independent artist.

But the artists say it was action that upset that feeling of safety.

"For what makes people feel unsafe, the most response was person-to-person violence," said Fernside.

Those answers gave the artists material to produce this ever-expanding book for everyone to see.

"It became about the fact that people don't have an outlet often. As a positive outlet for their voices," said Miner.

To inspire others to talk to one another.

"I'm hoping that it is a way to if not spark dialogue, at least spark reflection. That it's a way for people to see that there are common experiences. That even if we react to different because of our context. You know we still have this in common," Fernside said.

And to use that empathy to help us build a stronger community where people feel safe.

The exhibit will be placed at all Toledo Library branches for everyone to see and read throughout the month of May.