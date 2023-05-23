Toledo Library announces 2023 concert series

The Toledo Library says all performances are free to attend and no registration is required.

OHIO, USA — The Toledo Library has announced 14 live performances that are taking place this summer for the community to enjoy.

The Toledo Library says all of the performances are free to attend and no registration is required.

Here is a full list of performances:

Main Library Lunchtime Performances | 12 - 1 p.m.

JUNE 7: Kerry Patrick Clark & Robbie Clark

JUNE 14: Nikki D & The Sister of Thunder

JUNE 21: Laurie Swyers & New Moon

JUNE 28: The Katch Band

JULY 5: Ice Cream Militia

JULY 12: Extra Stout

JULY 19: Cake Walkin' Jass Band

JULY 26: Bliss

AUG. 2: Los Aztecas



Main Library Evening Performance | 6:30 - 8 p.m.

JULY 20: Sweet Lizzy Project



Maumee Library Evening Performances | 7 - 8 p.m.

JUNE 20: Maumee Community Band

JULY 18: Maumee Community Band

AUG. 8: Maumee Community Band

The Toledo Library says there will be two special performances of Jim Gill's Sing-a-Thon of Celebrated Songs on Aug. 2. The first will take place from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. and the second will take place from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Both performances will take place at the Main Library.