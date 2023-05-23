Toledo Library announces 2023 concert series

OHIO, USA — The Toledo Library has announced 14 live performances that are taking place this summer for the community to enjoy.
The Toledo Library says all of the performances are free to attend and no registration is required.
Here is a full list of performances:
Main Library Lunchtime Performances | 12 - 1 p.m.
JUNE 7: Kerry Patrick Clark & Robbie Clark
JUNE 14: Nikki D & The Sister of Thunder
JUNE 21: Laurie Swyers & New Moon
JUNE 28: The Katch Band
JULY 5: Ice Cream Militia
JULY 12: Extra Stout
JULY 19: Cake Walkin' Jass Band
JULY 26: Bliss
AUG. 2: Los Aztecas
Main Library Evening Performance | 6:30 - 8 p.m.
JULY 20: Sweet Lizzy Project
Maumee Library Evening Performances | 7 - 8 p.m.
JUNE 20: Maumee Community Band
JULY 18: Maumee Community Band
AUG. 8: Maumee Community Band
The Toledo Library says there will be two special performances of Jim Gill's Sing-a-Thon of Celebrated Songs on Aug. 2. The first will take place from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. and the second will take place from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Both performances will take place at the Main Library.
MORE FROM WTOL