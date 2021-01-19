Toledo libraries reopen for in-person, limited browsing

Other options such as Grab & Go Pick Up, Book Bundles, Zoom reference appointments and other new services are still available.

TOLEDO, Ohio — All Toledo-Lucas County public library locations are open for limited computer and WiFi access as well as limited browsing.

If you do come into the library, things will look a little different to ensure the safety of all customers and staff:

All staff and customers age two and above are required to wear masks.

We will limit the number of people in our buildings to provide safe social distancing.

We encourage you to limit your visit to one hour to make room for other customers who may be waiting.

Computer access is available in one-hour sessions at all locations.

Children under 12 need a responsible person 16 years of age or older with them at all times.

Hours at all locations:

Monday and Tuesday all locations open 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday all locations open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the following locations have extended hours to 7:30 p.m Heatherdowns, Holland, King, Main Library, Oregon, Sanger, Sylvania, Washington, and West Toledo.

Friday all locations open 9:30 a.m to 6 p.m.



The following locations are also open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Heatherdowns, Holland, Kent, King, Main, Maumee, Mott, Oregon, Reynolds Corners, Sanger, Sylvania, Washington, Waterville, West Toledo



Wednesday through Friday, 9:30 -10:30 a.m., is reserved for seniors and the immunocompromised.

You can also check other contactless library services:

Book Bundles: We’ll put together a Book Bundle for children, teens and/or adults. Choose a category or let us surprise you. Complete a request form or call any location.

Grab & Go Pick Up: Just request books in the catalog or by phone from any location. When you are notified the materials have arrived, schedule pickup at your preferred location.

Personalized book recommendations: You can tell us what you have liked reading in the past and we’ll make recommendations just for you! Use this form to tell us what you enjoy reading, or call any location.

Computer help: We can answer your questions about computers, phones, tablets, email, Microsoft products and more. Call 419.259.5200 with your questions or to schedule a one-to-one virtual appointment.

Zoom librarian appointment: Request a Zoom time to ask reference questions or get reading recommendations with a one-to-one Librarian conversation. Call 419.259.5200 or complete this form to schedule a time.

Activities to Go: Visit any location to pick up the latest set of Activities to Go. Each envelope has directions and supplies for fun activities at home for preschoolers, kids ages 5 – 10, or teens.

Homebound delivery: Mobile Services contactless home delivery is vital for people who are homebound. Call 419.259.5350 or apply with this form.

Countdown to Kindergarten: No matter how school might look this fall, you can help your child be ready with our virtual Countdown to Kindergarten program!