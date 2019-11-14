TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaf collection resumes Thursday morning after a brief suspension for snow and ice control this week. Leaf collection will also occur on Saturday and Sunday.



Here is the link to leaf collection schedule: toledo.oh.gov/leaf-pickup



For the rest of this week, Thursday through Saturday, leaf collection will occur as follows:

(The following areas will receive two passes)





In ZIP Code 43606

1J – Central Ave. on the north, Douglas Rd. on the east, Dorr St. on the south, Secor Rd. on the west

1K – Central Ave. on the north, Upton Ave. on the east, Bancroft St. on the south, Douglas Rd. on the west

1L – Central Ave. on the north, I-75 on the east, Lincoln Ave./Bancroft St. on the south, Upton Ave. on the west





In ZIP Code 43615

4A – Elmer Dr. on the north, Reynolds Rd. on the east, Dorr St. on the south, western city limits on the west

4B – Northern city limits on the north, Richards Rd. on the east, Hill Ave. on the south, Reynolds Rd. on the west

4F – Dorr St. on the north, Reynolds Rd. on the east, Hill Ave. one the south, and western city limits on the west

4G – Hill Ave. one the north, Reynolds Rd. one the east, Airport Highway one the south, Holland-Sylvania Rd. one the west/western city limits

4H – Hill Ave. on the north, Fearing Blvd. on the east, along railroad tracks on the south/ Airport Highway, Reynolds Rd. on the west





In ZIP Code 43614

4I – Airport Highway on the north, Reynolds Rd. on the east, I-80 on the south, Holland-Sylvania Rd. on the west

4J – Airport Highway on the north, Eastgate Rd. on the west, I-80 on the south, Reynolds Rd. on the west

