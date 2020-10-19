Toledo leaf collection begins Nov. 2: What you need to know

Residents can sign up for text alerts, which will notify them when collection crews will be in their neighborhood and if there are any changes in plans.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaf collection in Toledo is set to begin Nov. 2 for the 2020 fall season.

A variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in their specific neighborhood.

City leaders said they will announce to the media each Friday where crews will be working the following week and the week after, giving residents time to rake their leaves to the curb and make sure their cars are off the street.

You can also sign up for Toledo Text Alerts, which will notify you when leaf collection crews will be in your neighborhood, and of any change in plans.

Toledo Texts Alerts will notify residents two weeks before collection, a second time one week prior to pick-up and a third time when the collection is complete. Click here to sign up.

Residents can refer to a map on the city website for information on their specific addresses. The map will be posted online here.

You should also watch for signs to be posted on your street and if you have any questions, call Engage Toledo with any questions at 419-936-2020.

Information will be posted every Friday on the city's Facebook and Twitter accounts to keep residents in the know.

“In an effort to complete leaf collection by the end of the year, we are asking for the public's help," Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. "Residents should rake or blow leaves into the street, just over the curb, as close as possible to their leaf collection date. Do not place leaves in the street weeks ahead of time. That will clog sewers and cause flooding. Consider mulching leaves at home."

Crews will not be able to return to an area once they have completed collection unless it is a second pass area, and crews will return according to the schedule.

If you miss collection, you are asked not to place leaves in the street. At that point, here are your options:

Compost the leaves.

Take the leaves to one of four transfer locations that will be available for free disposal. They are at Bowman Park, Detwiler Park, Ravine Park, and the former ODOT facility at Detroit and Glendale avenues. The sites will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, beginning Nov. 2.

Dispose of leaves in your gray trash container.

All vehicles should be off the street when leaf collection crews come to your neighborhood in order to get the street as clean as possible. City crews will leave a tag at the homes where parked vehicles prevented the collection of all leaves. It will include information on what to do with leaves that are left behind under vehicles.