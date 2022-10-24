Toledo landscapers to trade in lawnmowers for snowplows

Local contractors bid on routes during the winter. A city of Toledo representative said there are other opportunities to plow for those who did not get a bid.

Local landscapers who are up against the clock to get last-minute jobs taken care of as winter approaches.

In the last warm days of fall, Toledo lawn services are preparing to turn off their lawnmowers for the season. And many of them have already registered and bid for fall season jobs.

Michael Smith, a subcontractor for the city of Toledo, said the weeks in between the season changes are the toughest part. They could be out of work while they wait for the snow to fall.

“Thank god for unemployment but that's not the easiest life either," Smith said. "I mean, this isn't the only thing that I do but I'm going to miss it. I love being out here making money."

Lawnmowers hope to have another three weeks before they put away their fall equipment, but the Oct. 18 deadline has already passed to register as snowplow contractors with the city of Toledo.

Dennis Kennedy, the commissioner of urban beautification for the city of Toledo, said the start of the city's preparation for snow is going well.

"We ended up having 33 individuals apply ... and we will probably end up having 40 routes going when everything is set up,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said there will still be opportunities to plow for those who weren't able to bid for a route.

"We are looking at safe routes to school, TARTA bus loops, things like that," he said. "So, there are always opportunities for snow removal other than our bid selection."



Smith has been bidding and working on routes for seven years, and said the good his work does for the community is what keeps him coming back.

"It makes me feel good about cleaning up these neighborhoods and making them look good ... people around here, my neighbors really appreciate it,” Smith said.