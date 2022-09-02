Toledo Labor Day parade steps off Monday

The parade will local labor union members, leaders, bands and more in downtown Toledo

The annual Labor Day parade will take place downtown Monday morning.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Summit Street at the intersection of Monroe. The parade will proceed north on Summit to Jackson Street, left turn onto Jackson and head west to Huron, where the parade will end.

Participants will include labor union members from around the region, including United Auto Workers, United Steelworkers, Toledo Federation of Teachers, Toledo Firefighters Local 92, Toledo News Guild, National Association of Letter Carriers, American Federation of Musicians, American Association of University Professors, Service Employees International Union and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, among others.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D, Toledo) will be this year's grand marshal for the Toledo Labor Day parade. The parade also will include several local high school marching bands and several city of Toledo vehicles, including a fire truck.

To accommodate the parade, some downtown streets will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m.. Portions of Adams Street, Jackson Street, Jefferson Avenue, Monroe Street, Ottawa Street, Owens Corning Parkway, St. Clair Street, Summit Street, Superior Street and Washington Street will be closed Monday morning. Streets are expected to re-open around noon.

