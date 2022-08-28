Toledo junk service holding monthly garage sales to benefit worthy local organizations

This month, Junk King Toledo is helping Bethany House, a domestic abuse victim assistance organization, by collecting donations through their garage sale.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Junk King Toledo is working to help reduce waste while helping out community organizations at the same time.

Junk King is a national company. In June, Toledoans Brad and Jessica Menard opened a local franchise which they operate out of their west Toledo location.

"We were just looking for a business where we really could get connected to the community, where we could help people with a service," said Brad.

The business' goal is to hold garage sales monthly in order to help local organizations. This month they are raising money for a local non-profit, Bethany House, which helps domestic abuse victims and their children find safe housing.

Menard said they are asking for donations at their garage sale versus setting prices which makes their whole business a win-win.

"We're moving stuff out of here where people can enjoy it and people can find treasures, where people can find stuff for their house, but we're able to support local organizations as well," said Brad.

The pair have created a no waste situation - helping organizations thrive in the community while keeping second hand items out of landfills. They do this by cleaning out houses, recycling, donating and reusing what they can.

Then they sell those items and donate the profits. Sometimes they do this by advertising on the company's Facebook page.

Among some of the items are furniture, toys, CDs, antiques, appliances and clothing.