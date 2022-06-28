8th annual Toledo Jewish Film Festival lineup announced

The festival will run every Monday from July 11-25. There will be a Q&A with "Fiddler on the Roof actor Neva Small, a documentary on automated dining and more.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo has released the schedule for the eighth annual Toledo Jewish Film Festival in Sylvania.

The festival will run from July 11-25 with an event every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Lourdes University Franciscan Theatre on Convent Boulevard in Sylvania.

July 11

There will be a showing of "The Automat," a documentary detailing the history of a coin-operated chain of vending machine restaurants in New York City and Philadelphia in the 1900s. The film features interviews with actor Mel Brooks, former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more.

There will be an 11-minute short film afterward called "The Gefilte Film," in which a Detroit family celebrates the Passover holiday by eating gefilte fish.

According to a press release from the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, "the signature dish becomes a lightning rod in which the Hermelins project their feelings about family, identity, tradition, struggle, loss-and as always, love."

July 18

There will be a showing of "Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen," detailing the making of the 1971 film adapted from a Broadway play.

After the showing, there will be an in-person Q&A session with Neva Small, who played Chava, the third daughter of the main character Reb Tevye.

July 25

There will be a showing of "Greener Pastures," a film about a widower living in a nursing home who decides to sell cannabis to buy back his home. There will be an "Israeli snack night" during the showing.

Tickets can be purchased for individual nights for $10 each, or a package for all three dates can be purchased for $25.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 419-724-0351, by email at sherry@jewishtoledo.org or online.

There will also be tickets on a first come, first served basis at the door each day.