TOLEDO, Ohio — A $40 million project is coming to Toledo that promises an immersive, interactive experience in all things Jeep. The Jeep Experience will be 56,000 square feet, with an outdoor test track and aims to reach Jeep lovers worldwide.

A nonprofit has been established to make the museum happen. They anticipate 25 jobs created and much more tourism revenue. The location for the museum was not disclosed.

President and CEO of ProMedica, Randy Oostra, led the announcement of the new museum. ProMedica is part of a group of community organizations spearheading the effort.

"There are no more passionate fans of an automotive brand than Jeep ® , so we are thrilled by this initiative to honor the heritage of such an iconic brand, and celebrate the women and men who have dedicated their lives to building these vehicles for nearly 80 years," a statement from Fiat Chrysler said. "We look forward to working with Toledo community leaders to bring this interactive Jeep experience to life."

There will be a board of directors for the museum, as it will be a 501(c)3 organization, according to Robin Whitney of ProMedica.

Retired Jeep plant manager Jerry Huber was visibly excited with the announcement.

"Hopefully, everyone has got to be as excited as I am about this. It's great news for Toledo and all the employees of the Jeep plant, past and present," Huber said. "The most important thing to realize is that this long and storied history of Jeep is reaches far beyond the Toledo area."

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz cited the success of Milwaukee's Harley-Davidson experience as an inspiration, as well as Bowling Green, Ky.'s Corvette museum. He said the Jeep Experience is expected to draw a quarter of a million new visitors to the community.

"It's an iconic brand that men and women have been proud to make for 80 years," Kapszukiewicz said.

