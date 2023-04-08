Toledo kicks off Jeep Fest weekend

It's the sixth annual Jeep Fest in downtown Toledo. Thousands of people are expected to come and celebrate from across the country.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the sixth annual Jeep Fest in downtown Toledo, where thousands of people are expected to come and celebrate from across the country.

The celebration kicked off Friday with the Adams Street Invasion, where about 12 city blocks were filled with nearly 300 Jeeps.

The 2023 Adams Street Invasion was in overdrive with custom paint jobs, doors and license plates. It's all Jeep, everywhere you look. It's why Michelle Gonzales is loving her first Jeep Fest.

"It's fun if you love Jeep, this is where you need to be," Gonzales said. "I customize mine to my liking. that's what I love about it. I added, and I keep adding. It's addictive."

The Glass City Crawlers, a group of Jeep enthusiasts who promote the vehicles' offroading capabilities, are celebrating their fourth year partnering with Jeep Fest. Crawlers President Jeff Young said this year will see almost 300 Jeeps invading the Glass City.

"It's a culture unlike any other, and everybody likes to use their vehicle to express themselves," Young said. "Last year, we filled the space an hour before the event even started. We doubled our size this year so I'm excited. As you can see it's pretty full already."

There's something about Jeeps at this invasion for everyone. One dad, Sean Nolan, was making sure of it thanks to his daughters' electronic kids' Jeep.

"It's like one giant family, everybody gets together and enjoys their day," Nolan said. "I would like to see them having their own Jeeps eventually, and getting to do what everybody else does, go off-roading."

His five-year-old daughter, Sophia Manera, and two-year-old daughter, Leanna Manera, love what many do: the ducks.

Nolan's kids aren't alone in their youthful enjoyment of the culture, either. Jeff Robinson's 10-year-old daughter is ready too.

"I get daddy's jeep when I turn 16," Kathryn Robinson said.

Jeff himself laid out what Jeep means: