Wheelin On The Rocks is Jeep Fest Ready

The start of Jeep Fest is only a few days away. But, it's Jeep Fest all day, every day, at Wheelin On The Rocks on West Laskey Road.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The start of Jeep Fest 2022 is only a few days away and Toledo has been buzzing with excitement for weeks. City officials said fest attendees are expected to drive up the economy with about $5 million in revenue based on the attendance goal of 70,000 from all 50 states this year.

But, just 12 minutes north of downtown, it's Jeep Fest all day, every day, at Wheelin On The Rocks on West Laskey Road. Regular customer, Mark 'Chef' Kinsey said he's ready for all things Jeep Fest.

"If you have a boat, there's regattas," Kinsey said. "Well, if you have a Jeep, this is our regatta. There's something going Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. It's a six-day event."

Last year's Jeep Fest brought in nearly 65,000 people from 37 different states.

The event has Wheelin On The Rocks owner Crissy Antoine filled with mixed emotions.

"Excited that it's here," she said. "But, a little sad, because this weekend goes super fast. Then we got to look forward to it next year."

She hopes Jeep Fest means more money coming through the doors for all Toledo and surrounding area businesses because the COVID-19 pandemic hit small businesses hard.

"Hopefully this is a way to really get back on track," Antoine said. "Then, also, I hope that people kind of venture out of downtown, because Toledo really has a lot more to offer than just downtown, just like us."

Wheelin On The Rocks will be open on Aug. 13 from noon until 2:30 a.m., hosting several bands throughout the day. She said people who want to watch the parade, but not attempt to look for a good spot downtown, should watch it at the bar.

Kinsey said Toledoans should be extra proud to show off their home to the massive crowds the Jeep Fest draws.