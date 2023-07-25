Toledo man urges safety after sharing video of mass of people, cars doing donuts in Toledo intersection

Archie Beasley and his wife were driving home from a celebration when they were met with a scene of burning rubber in a city intersection Sunday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit in Toledo ended early Sunday when the suspect's vehicle crashed into another. When Toledo police arrived to investigate, the suspect had fled and no arrests were made.

The incident was one of many pursuits that TPD said troopers initiated throughout the night.

Archie Beasley and his wife were driving home from celebrating another couple's wedding anniversary when they were met with a scene of burning rubber in a city intersection around 9:30-10 p.m., he said. Several cars and people were gathered around the intersection of Monroe Street and North Detroit Avenue in central Toledo.

In a video recorded by Beasley, multiple people are seen recording cars doing screeching donuts and whipping up clouds of smoke in the process. Beasley said the crowd wanted to see some action, but he cautioned about the variety of dangers activities like those can be accompanied by.

"It was dangerous because people were running out there just to get their close shot and somebody could've gotten hurt," Beasley said. "And then inevitably, when law enforcement shows up, the chases happen and that's when people can really get hurt, innocent bystanders as well."

Beasley said when he was stopped at the scene blocking his way home, he decided to go live on Facebook to document what was happening while also showing others in the area that they'd want to consider a different route if they were driving in that direction.

Eventually, police made their way down Monroe Street toward the scene, which began to scatter. At the end of the video, some people can be seen peeling away from the intersection before Beasley gets back in his car and ends the recording.