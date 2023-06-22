Toledo infrastructure improvement receives $20 million in federal funds

The "Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity" initiative aims to establish stronger connections between downtown Toledo and the Junction neighborhood.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A city of Toledo project to connect downtown Toledo to the Junction neighborhood through infrastructure improvements received a $20 million boost from the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) announced federal funding for the "Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity" initiative in a press release Thursday.

“This award to the City of Toledo will go a long way to improving infrastructure and the safety of everyday Toledoans,” Kaptur said. “Reconnecting neighborhoods and making our cities safer and more walkable improves road safety and pedestrian safety for a true win-win."

Features of the project include:

a protected sidewalk across the Dorr Street overpass of I-75

a 10-foot wide multi-use path spanning three-quarters of a mile from downtown Toledo into the Junction neighborhood

4.4 miles of street enhancements with ADA-compliant sidewalks, on-street protected bike lanes, LED lighting, street trees, seating, bike shelters, a public transit mobility hub and more

Also in the press release, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the boost for the project will hopefully further the city's goals with the Toledo Social Innovation District, which is a plan to establish more convenient transportation options between downtown and outlying neighborhoods to improve workforce development and general quality of life.

