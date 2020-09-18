Toledo Humane Society seeks information in cruelty case

Due to concerns about quality of life, the dog was euthanized.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Humane Society asking for the public's help after dog was transferred to their cruelty department.

They need information on a dog that was brought to them Thursday that was severely emaciated. The dog was brought to them via Lucas County Canine Care and Control after being found in south Toledo.

We want to warn you, these pictures are difficult to look at.

"The biggest thing right now is looking for information from the community. So we're reaching out. She was found in southern Toledo at the corner of Broadway and Western Street," said Morgan Korecki with the Toledo Humane Society.

"Anyone in that area, if you saw anything, if you know any community members that might have any information, please reach out to us at our animal cruelty report page."

Due to concerns about the quality of life, the dog was euthanized.