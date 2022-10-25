Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

The Toledo Humane Society teaches the dogs various skills to learn their behaviors, which in turn helps match them with families that fit their unique personalities.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition.

After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian.

Toledo Humane Society spokesperson Alexandra Patterson said dogs need time to adjust to new surroundings, no matter their background. She said the hurricane does not define the dog's future and they should be treated like any other dog up for adoption.

Before the dogs get prepped for adoption, the shelter lets them run, play and just be dogs.

Free-roaming spaces and toys are the only tools used in the early stages of the adjustment period.

"We would prefer to see them at home, but while they're in our care, we need to entertain them and make sure that they feel loved and safe," Patterson said.

After the dogs feel safe in their new environment, they get positive reinforcement training including learning basic commands like "sit," "down" and "stay," going for walks with loose leashes and waiting at doors.

Behavior and training manager Rachel Kilmer said all these skills are introduced to help the shelter learn the dog's behaviors, which in turn helps them find the best families for the dog.

"We take them out into a calm environment and just kind of get to know them, see if they like any toys, do they know any tricks and if they have any behavior concerns or issues, then will start addressing those," Kilmer said.

The humane society also teaches families to understand "the rule of three" when it comes to adopting a new dog.

Kilmer said by the third month, the dog should be fully acclimated in their new home. But it will take patience before then, especially in the case of dogs who have experienced traumatic events like Hurricane Ian and lived in southern states where it doesn't snow.

"When it starts snowing that will be a big culture shock for them as well, so it can definitely for some dogs be more of a challenge," Kilmer said.

The humane society is still looking for forever homes for the last three dogs from Florida. The fourth dog, still at the shelter, has a family waiting for her to get a scheduled surgery. The goal is to find families that match the dogs' personalities.