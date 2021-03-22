Toledo Humane Society searching for owner of severely emaciated pup

Parsley was found Wednesday near Angola Road in critical condition. Veterinarians believe she may have been hit by a car.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A Good Samaritan found a severely injured puppy near a mobile home park on Angola Rd. last Wednesday, and now the Toledo Humane Society is trying to find her owner.

Parsley was found alone and unable to move or walk. Now, she's at the humane society, receiving the care that could save her life.

"She was bleeding internally. She has two fractures in her left femur that she can't go to surgery for because of her body condition," humane society staff veterinarian Anna Brown said.

The left side of Parsley's pelvis is also shattered in multiple places. Veterinarians believe she will need to have one of her legs amputated.

Brown said the team is working to help her heal before even thinking about putting Parsley up for adoption.

"If we're lucky, we can keep her comfortable until those pelvic fractures stabilize and heal up and then we can see what kind of quality of life she will have after that," Brown said.

Despite all that she's been through, Parsley is still as sweet and gentle as can be. As she continues her road to recovery, the Toledo Humane Society is investigating what happened to her and where her former owner may be.

"She's obviously taken a long time for her to lose her muscle mass and become emaciated, so if we find someone that has enabled this or just stood by and watched, then we would certainly prosecute them," Toledo Humane Society President and CEO Stephen Heaven said.

If you have any information about Parsley that could help, call the humane society at 419-891-0705.