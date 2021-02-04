Animal cruelty cases increasing with warmer weather

With temperatures warming up and more people heading outside as COVID-19 restrictions relax, animal cruelty officers say they're starting get more calls.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A dog that was severely injured after being shot with an arrow earlier in the week is still recovering at the Toledo Humane Society on Thursday.

Fletch the dog is one of a handful of severe cruelty cases in just the last week alone.

He can use all the petting and love he can get right now as he recovers from his injuries and infection.

"The arrow had gone into his neck, just missed his spine and then lodged into the femur," Toledo Humane Society president Stephen Heaven said.

DISTURBING: Fletch was found shot with an arrow in central Toledo. He’s just one of several severe animal cruelty cases in just the past week. I have the latest on how he’s recovering. I spoke to a cruelty officer about how they’re fighting this issue @WTOL11Toledo #AnimalAbuse pic.twitter.com/lg8CDM1jv2 — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) April 1, 2021

Fletch still can't put any weight on his leg but he's expected to fully recover.

Trenton Staska is Lucas County's third officer looking into animal cruelty cases. He came on board back in December 2019 and he says they're starting to see more cases.

"Yea I don't know what it is," he said. "They're coming out of the woodworks but yeah we've had quite a few good ones like Fletch."

Heaven noted things were slow during last year's stay-at-home order and into the summer. But it's starting to change.

"Had been pretty quiet during the pandemic," he said, "but seems to be getting busier now that people are out and about and we're starting to see more cases come in."

Staska said having three officers has allowed them to expand coverage to seven days a week. It also gives them more time to focus on severe cases like Fletch, to gather information and make arrests.

"We don't even know if that's the street where Fletch was originally from," he said, "so this definitely offers us to narrow it down on that while still having people to go out on the normal everyday calls that come in," said Staska.

And Heaven stressed the public also plays a huge role in finding those who abuse animals.

"Hard to imagine that it [Fletch's case] would be accidental," Heaven said, "so we're looking for any information that would lead us to be able to speak to the person responsible."

If you have any information on Fletch's case or see any animals being call the Toledo Humane society at 419-891-9777.