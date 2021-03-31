x
Toledo Housing Court proceeding with evictions starting Thursday

Higher court decision effectively nullified the CDC's June extension of the eviction moratorium.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Housing Court is restarting eviction proceedings effective Thursday.

On Monday, the 6th Circuit United States Court of Appeals issued a ruling invalidating the CDC's June 30 extension of the eviction moratorium. As a result, the moratorium will be lifted Thursday.

The court decision ends a seven-month CDC order barring certain evictions. The freeze prevented eviction if renters earned less than $99,000 and lost income during the pandemic, and were further likely to become homeless.

Landlords who wish to proceed with an eviction that was previously stayed must file a notice to proceed with eviction with Toledo Housing Court. This can be done in-person or online.

Tenants are encouraged to check toledohousingcourt.org for more information about their rights and responsibilities.

Lucas Metropolitan Housing announced Monday it is extending its eviction moratorium through July.

    

