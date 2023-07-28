Toledo hotels report guest influx due to power outages

Several hotels are sold out in part due to residents who are still without power from Wednesday's storm.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several thousand people are still without power from Wednesday's storm and local hotels have been filling up with them.

On Thursday, like thousands in the area, The Renaissance Hotel lost power. On Friday they served free ice cream to their guests and staff.

"So with the power outages in the neighborhood, the temperatures outside, it's really hot," Renaissance head chef Michael Rigot said. "We wanted to take the time to cool off everybody. Staff, guests, neighborhood people. It's all a way of giving back."

WTOL 11 checked in with other local hotels. The Hampton Inn & Suites and The Courtyard Marriot on Secor Road are both completely booked. And the Residence Inn on Secor Road is nearly sold out. Many of them are servicing locals who are still without power.

Back at The Renaissance, they say they haven't seen an influx of guests from the recent power outages but have serviced many residents of Point Place after last month's tornado.

For now, The Renaissance is just trying to cool people off and make them smile.

