City of Toledo cancels homeless luncheon set for Thursday over COVID-19 concerns

The city is coordinating with homeless shelters to provide alternate locations for residents to pick up meals.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 23rd annual City of Toledo Department of Neighborhoods Thanksgiving luncheon for the homeless and underhoused planned for Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

City staff members are coordinating with homeless shelters and feeding programs to provide alternate locations where residents can pick up meals.

In years past, the luncheon is an annual event that provides a traditional Thanksgiving-style dinner for individuals who are homeless and less fortunate throughout the city. It is provided jointly by the City of Toledo Department of Neighborhoods, local retail stores, the business sector, homeless service providers, food banks, and food kitchens.