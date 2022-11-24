Libbey House to host holiday tours

Check out the 25 Christmas trees and other decorations at the historic Old West End home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A classic Toledo landmark plans a special holiday celebration this year.

The Libbey House Foundation is hosting tours of the decorated home on Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

The Edward D. Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave., was the home of Edward and Florence Scott Libbey. The 1895 home is a standout among the Old West End's early 20th-century Victorian homes and mansions.

This year, the Libbey House Foundation has decorated the home for the holidays with 25 Christmas trees and other holiday decor authentic to the period when the Libbeys lived there.

The holiday events feature several tours over the course of the weekend.

Christmas cocktails and house tour: 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2. Tour includes cocktails, wine and appetizers. Must be 21 to attend. Tickets are $10 and available online.

Libbey House tour with tea room: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. Tour includes tea and cookies. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Christmas tours and high tea: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Tour includes high tea. Tickets are $40 and reservations are required.

Tour the Libbey House and the Boshart-Guyton Home and have high tea Sunday. Tickets are $50 and available online.

Edward Libbey was a pioneer in the glass-making industry and a driving force behind Toledo's role in glass history. The home he and his wife shared, which is now owned by a nonprofit foundation, was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1983.

