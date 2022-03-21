x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Toledo Area Sanitary District hiring mosquito foggers

Pay for these seasonal positions is about $23 an hour.
Credit: WNEP

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's not quite mosquito season yet, but it's also not that far away.

Crews are out right now checking for larvae and will spend between one and two months treating standing water before the mosquito population starts to grow. Fogging typically starts in the beginning of June when the adult mosquitos are active and takes place in the evening hours.

The Toledo Area Sanitary District is looking for seasonal workers to drive the fogging trucks in the evening. Pay is around $23 an hour. 

They are also looking for a full time employee. 

Click here for a link to apply.

RELATED: Boxelders lingering in your home even after this bitter winter? Here's why

RELATED: This scary-looking spider could spread to much of the East Coast... But should you worry?

In Other News

Creating something cool to benefit those in need | Your Day