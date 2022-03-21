Toledo Area Sanitary District hiring mosquito foggers

Pay for these seasonal positions is about $23 an hour.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's not quite mosquito season yet, but it's also not that far away.

Crews are out right now checking for larvae and will spend between one and two months treating standing water before the mosquito population starts to grow. Fogging typically starts in the beginning of June when the adult mosquitos are active and takes place in the evening hours.

The Toledo Area Sanitary District is looking for seasonal workers to drive the fogging trucks in the evening. Pay is around $23 an hour.

They are also looking for a full time employee.