After having little-emergency drinking water for weeks, Cherry Street Mission got a fresh load today. The Toledo Hemp Center and other local business have been collecting bottled water for the past two weeks to donate.

"We ended up reaching out to other local businesses trying to get them on board. It's awesome that's what we love doing we always try and reach out to do these types of things" said Tiffany DeMoe with the Toledo Hemp Center.

The Hemp Center along with other businesses like Dandino's Pizza and Thermal Pro Heating and Cool participated in the drive. Together, they collected more than 12,000 bottles of water and dropped off at Cherry Street Mission Tuesday afternoon.

"When the hemp center contacted us..you know there is a need in the community and we try to fill that need," Barb Files with Dandino's Pizza said.

Workers from all the contributing businesses unloaded the truck for just about an hour. Representatives from Cherry Street Mission said they couldn't be more grateful.

"It's great that these companies and organizations have gotten together to collaborate like we do so well as a community to answer the need," Nikki Morey said.

Despite this donation drive helping a lot, Cherry Street Mission still needs more emergency-drinking water. You can drop off donations during their normal hours or make a donation online.