Local business and Buffalo Soldiers band together to help Tanglewood apartment fire victims

A portion of all sales Saturday at the Toledo Hemp Center will be donated to help the Buffalo Soldiers 'adopt' families affected by the fire in south Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The catastrophic fire at the Tanglewood Apartments on Cresthaven Lane is starting to bring local businesses and area organizations together to help those affected by the fire.

The Toledo Hemp Center has networked with local charity organization Toledo Buffalo Soldiers MC, the American Red Cross and radio personality Fred LeFebvre to help those in need.

Toledo Hemp Center plans to donate 10% of their total sales on Saturday to help the Toledo Area Buffalo Soldiers adopt some, if not all, of the families whose lives were destroyed by the catastrophic event.

“This is the type of event that is life-changing to those involved. We felt it was our obligation as a community business to step up and help those affected,” Toledo Hemp Center owner Kevin Spitler said. “We hope this brings people in to find relief and at the same time help those in need. Together we can make a difference."

Spitler also said he hopes to bring other compassionate businesses on board for the effort.

Toledo Buffalo Soldiers, a local organization known well for their community involvement, has once again stepped up to help those affected. TBS President resident Earl Mack said there are at least 14 families that are displaced because of the fire, which rendered the building a complete loss.

"Our mission would include placing those families without renters insurance up for 'adoption,'" Mack said. "Eligible families would provide us with five cost-reasonable wishes for their family needs. It may be clothing items, household goods, furniture etc. The person or organization adopting a family would grant one and up to five of the family’s wishes."

Mack also said each family additionally would be given $500 to help in any other matters at the family's discretion.

Toledo Hemp Center will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Online sales will be valid until 12 a.m.