TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — It was a $240,000 success.

That's how much money was raised earlier this year at the American Heart Association's annual Heart Walk.

Every cent remains in the community and is going towards research grants, education, advocacy and awareness.

"Heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans. So if we can prevent and extend those healthy years by doing programs like blood pressure and monitoring and education programs in workplaces that's where we're spending our money," according to Sara Hegarty of the Association.

Thursday night the Association recognized the top fundraisers from the Heart Walk.

Coming in at number one was Stu Goldberg.

He hauled in $15,000 in memory of his dad who died of heart disease.

"I talk to everyone I know. I reach out to friends, family, out of town people, in town people and tell them I'd like to give them to give as well," Goldberg added.

T.J. Baker is grateful for the work of the American Heart Association,

When he was two months old, he had surgery to repair two holes in his heart.

"I'm 22 years old. I haven't had any issues. I get a checkup every year," said Baker.

The 2020 Heart Walk is May 2 at the University of Toledo Glass Bowl.