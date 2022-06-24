Is abortion still available in Toledo? The city has one remaining clinic

Friday's Supreme Court decision does not automatically block access to abortion in Toledo or Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not protect the right to an abortion. The move was highly anticipated and many expect Ohio to be among the first states to move to ban or severely restrict abortion.

So where does this leave access to abortion in Toledo?

For the time being abortion is still legal in Ohio up to 22-weeks gestation.

Toledo has one abortion clinic, Toledo Women's Center, on Sylvania Avenue, which is one of nine abortion clinics in Ohio. The center is open three days a week with five doctors.

In recent years, the clinic has faced legal challenges, but has remained open.

In 2013, a new state law required abortion clinics to acquire transfer agreements with a "local" hospital. Capital Care eventually signed a transfer agreement deal with the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor. The Ohio Department of Health during Gov. John Kasich's administration challenged the agreement's validity, arguing that Ann Arbor is not "local."

The transfer-agreement requirement led to the closure of Toledo's other abortion clinic, the Center for Choice.

In 2020, University of Toledo student Amelia Stower took ownership of the Capital Care to keep it open after the previous owner had health issues.

In 2021, a coalition of anti-abortion groups sued in an attempt to close Capital Care, claiming that the clinic and Stower were practicing medicine without a license. The case was unsuccessful when a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge ruled the anti-abortion activists did not have standing to file the lawsuit.

Also in 2021, Toledo City Council members seeking to help the clinic introduced an ordinance that would have made it illegal to block entry or exit to a reproductive health care facility.

The ordinance would also would have made it illegal for protesters and anti-abortion activists to get within eight feet of a patient without their consent, within 100 feet of the building.

Shortly after that the Foundation for Life, an anti-abortion group, bought the parking lot across the street from Capital Care, in a move designed to make operating the clinic more difficult. The group no longer allows clinic escorts to meet clients -- who often parked in the lot -- and escort them to the clinic.

Earlier this year Stower passed ownership to Dr. David Burkons, a doctor who also operates a clinic in Cuyahoga Falls. He renamed the clinic Toledo Women's Center.