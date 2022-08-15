Two gunshot victims show up at local hospitals Saturday; TPD investigating

In separate incidents, victims with gunshot wounds showed up at Toledo hospitals early Saturday morning, prompting police investigations.

Police investigated a pair of shootings Saturday after gunshot victims showed up at local hospitals.

At about 1 a.m., Toledo Police Department officers went to Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital to speak to a 34-year-old woman who told them she had accidentally shot herself in the buttocks after an altercation with her neighbors in the 900 block of Berry Avenue.

The woman told police that her boyfriend had an altercation with their neighbors, which prompted her to get her gun and put it in her vehicle. When she got into the vehicle to leave the scene, she told police she grabbed the gun and it went off, wounding her.

Authorities said the woman's injury did not appear to be life threatening and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Later, officials at ProMedica -Toledo Hospital alerted police around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning that a person had come to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the wound did not appear to be life threatening.

The 26-year-old victim told police that he had been shot at a residence in the 1700 block of Christian Avenue and officers then went to the scene of the shooting to investigate, Toledo police said.

