'I became a victim of a bullet wound,' Toledo man reflects on recovering physically and mentally after being shot

21-year-old Dannie Young IV talks about physical and mental challenges after being shot twice in 2021

TOLEDO, Ohio — *WARNING* Graphic images are included in this story.

December 28, 2021.

It’s a day Dannie Young IV will never forget.

The 21-year-old’s life changed.

He was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I was hanging out with some friends, being somewhere I shouldn’t be and one thing came to another and I became a victim of a bullet wound, actually two of them,” he said.

Young was back home in Toledo from college, for winter break, when he was injured.

He’s a sports marketing major at the historically Black private college, Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Young said he had a great upbringing in Toledo’s Old West End. He graduated from Emmanuel Christian School and never got into any serious trouble.

“I had people who wanted the best for me and who always wanted to make sure I was able to get to that next level in life,” he said.

Friends and family stepped in during his recovery to care for him. “Everybody who was in my corner really helped me and was pushing me in order to get back to school because they knew what I had,” Young said. “My aunt, my dad and my mom, they were always on me about going back to school no matter what.”

Since the shooting, the summer of 2023 is his first-time being home without it being related to his recovery. “I tend to stay out of the way now, a lot of people don’t know I’m here, a lot of people don’t know when I’m going to leave.”

Young has physical scars on his torso showing where the bullets entered his body and where surgeons cut him open. There are also mental scars.

“PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) is a real thing,” he said. “When I hear fireworks or when I hear something loud drop on the floor or something, I may get scared, I may get a little panicky.”

Before going back to college after the shooting, Young saw a counselor. “Mental health is something you don’t want to play with.”

According to Mental Health America, “exposure to violent events cause trauma and lasting changes in the nervous system in both children and adults.” It goes on to explain, “ nearly 50 percent of Americans experience a mental illness at any point in their lifetime; and these persons are more frequently victims of violence rather than perpetrators.”

Young is a relatively new member of the Alpha Epsilon chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. The group focuses on community service and mentoring, among other things. After graduation, he has plans to earn his Master of Business Administration.

“[The shooting] was just something that you know, I can’t take back now but I’m thankful that I can learn from that situation,” he said.