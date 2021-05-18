Toledo's third gun violence town hall event set for Saturday at Waite HS

The public can attend in person or virtually.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo's third gun violence town hall event is scheduled for Saturday at Waite High School.

JoJuan Armour, commissioner of The Mayor's Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence, will be speaking and taking questions. The town hall events are designed to strategize best practices in gun violence prevention.

The event is from 2-4 p.m. The public may participate in person or virtually. Registration is required for both.