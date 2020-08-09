Toledo mayor, police chief to hold news conference gun violence

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapzukiewicz and Chief George Kral will discuss the recent gun violence to hit the city and next steps to combat it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With gun violence and resultant homicides on the rise for the city of Toledo, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Toledo Police Chief George Kral have a news conference set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the incidents.

Most recently a 15-year-old boy's shooting death was ruled a homicide on has been ruled a homicide after he was shot in the area of Brown and Avondale in central Toledo on Sept. 2. According to an autopsy report, Tyler Jackson, 15, died Thursday from multiple gunshot wounds. A 10-year-old boy, Vashawn Carrington, also was shot in that incident.

According to police, Vashawn Carrington is the son of Christopher Carrington, a homicide victim from March of this year.

Tyler Jackson was the victim of Toledo's 40th homicide of 2020.

After that shooting, Kapszukiewicz issued a statement, saying, in part, "The shooting that occurred last night at Avondale and Brown avenues isn’t just another grim statistic in a year that has been filled with them; it is an indication of just how broken the fabric of community has become in too many neighborhoods in our country."

Toledo isn't alone with its epidemic of shootings. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has used his semiweekly news conferences to condemn gun violence across the state, highlighting the deaths of children such as Jackson as the most heinous outcomes.

At the end of August, after a span of 16 days when at least 56 people were shot, including 17 killed, DeWine renewed his call on state lawmakers to pass his gun reform package that includes stronger penalties for those who are illegally carrying a firearm or providing guns to minors.

“It’ll matter. It’ll make a big difference. Our bill will get tougher on those who have committed a crime with a gun, people who have absolutely no right to have a gun, it’ll get tougher on those who are found carrying a weapon if they’re legally prohibited from doing so,” DeWine said of Senate Bill 221.