Toledo Grows offering curbside sale of honey

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Grows is an urban farm in north Toledo that consists of two and a half acres of land in which fresh produce is grown. The land even has its own beehives and everything is aimed at educating the public about food.

“Well, really, what we care about is mostly education and getting fresh produce is really a bonus from that. So, even the honey, we have honey to sell because we have bees here at the farm because we need bees for pollination and it’s all part of the education about how to grow food," Toledo Grows Executive Director Yovonne Dubielak said.

Just last week, volunteers from Toledo Grows showed how their process goes from hive to home... by Harvesting honey and packing it into jars for people to enjoy.

“We have a couple of volunteer beekeepers to tend the bees year long. We got 14 hives, I think, this year and they were full of honey - 800 pounds is what we ended up taking off,” Dubielak said.



Now through October, every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can stop by a Toledo Grows and purchase a 14-ounce jar of honey for ten dollars without having to leave your car.

“Just come to the farm at 900 Oneida Street and someone will be at the front door, You’ll find the signs to drive (..,), just follow them to the front door and we will be there with honey. You don’t even have to get out of your car," Dubielak said.

